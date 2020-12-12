CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer vaccine gets emergency authorization | Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Md. official says more stimulus needed | Latest test results
Maidoh carries Fairfield over Iona 67-52

The Associated Press

December 12, 2020, 10:10 PM

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Chris Maidoh recorded 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead Fairfield to a 67-52 win over Iona on Saturday night.

Caleb Green had 14 points for Fairfield (1-5, 1-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which ended its season-opening five-game losing streak. Jalen Leach added 10 points and seven rebounds. Taj Benning had 10 points.

Ryan Myers had 14 points for the Gaels (2-3, 1-1). Nelly Junior Joseph added eight rebounds.

The Stags evened the season series against the Gaels with the win. Iona defeated Fairfield 70-42 last Friday.

