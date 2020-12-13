HOLIDAY NEWS: Limit celebrations to immediate family | Krampus in DC | Why gifts are arriving late | Christmas displays in Va.
Lucas scores 16 to carry Milwaukee past W. Michigan 71-63

The Associated Press

December 13, 2020, 4:37 PM

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Te’Jon Lucas had 16 points as Milwaukee beat Western Michigan 71-63 on Sunday.

DeAndre Gholston had 13 points and six rebounds for Milwaukee (1-1). C.J. Wilbourn added 11 points. Amir Allen had nine rebounds.

Greg Lee had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Broncos (1-4). B. Artis White added 17 points. Jason Whitens had 16 points.

Titus Wright, who led the Broncos in scoring entering the contest with 14 points per game, shot only 20% in the game (1 of 5).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

