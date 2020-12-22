CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » College Basketball » Loyola-Chicago faces St. Francis (IL)

Loyola-Chicago faces St. Francis (IL)

The Associated Press

December 22, 2020, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

St. Francis (IL) vs. Loyola of Chicago (3-2)

Joseph J. Gentile Center, Chicago; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Loyola of Chicago Ramblers are set to battle the Fighting Saints of NAIA school St. Francis (IL). Loyola of Chicago lost 75-73 to Richmond in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Cameron Krutwig has averaged 17 points and 6.4 rebounds this year for Loyola of Chicago. Lucas Williamson is also a key contributor, with 9.6 points and five rebounds per game.FAYHEE FROM DISTANCE: In one games this season, St. Francis (IL)’s Carter Fayhee has connected on 50 percent of the two 3-pointers he’s attempted.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola of Chicago went 7-5 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Ramblers scored 69.8 points per contest in those 12 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

USPS, stretched to its limits in 2020, sees ‘light at the end of tunnel’ in new year

Trump makes 2021 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

More Pentagon, White House staff picks announced for Biden administration

VA restarts collection notices for benefits overpayments after COVID put them on hold

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up