CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Arlington Co. accepts funding to distribute vaccine | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Lovan carries UAB over…

Lovan carries UAB over Troy 77-55

The Associated Press

December 6, 2020, 8:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Tavin Lovan had 18 points as UAB easily defeated Troy 77-55 on Sunday.

Quan Jackson and Michael Ertel added 15 points each, and Trey Jemison had 13 points for UAB (4-0).

Zay Williams had 17 points for the Trojans (1-3). Khalyl Waters added 16 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Trump, Congress avert shutdown, buy time for COVID-19 talks

Senate sends Trump defense bill he has vowed to veto

With little else to agree on, Congress expresses interest in Presidential Transition Act changes

Trump gives most federal employees day off on Christmas Eve

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up