Louisiana Tech tops Louisiana-Monroe 68-57

MONROE, La. (AP) — Cobe Williams had 13 points as Louisiana Tech topped Louisiana-Monroe 68-57 on Tuesday night.

Kalob Ledoux added 13 points for Louisiana Tech (7-2). JaColby Pemberton chipped in 11 points and eight rebounds. Kenneth Lofton, Jr. had 12 rebounds.

Chris Efretuei had 12 points for the Warhawks (2-5). Koreem Ozier added 11 points and seven rebounds. Russell Harrison had 10 points.

Louisiana Tech defeated Louisiana-Monroe 78-62 on Dec. 3.

