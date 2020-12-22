CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips to help teens weather the pandemic | COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » College Basketball » Louisiana Tech tops Louisiana-Monroe 68-57

Louisiana Tech tops Louisiana-Monroe 68-57

The Associated Press

December 22, 2020, 9:52 PM

MONROE, La. (AP) — Cobe Williams had 13 points as Louisiana Tech topped Louisiana-Monroe 68-57 on Tuesday night.

Kalob Ledoux added 13 points for Louisiana Tech (7-2). JaColby Pemberton chipped in 11 points and eight rebounds. Kenneth Lofton, Jr. had 12 rebounds.

Chris Efretuei had 12 points for the Warhawks (2-5). Koreem Ozier added 11 points and seven rebounds. Russell Harrison had 10 points.

Louisiana Tech defeated Louisiana-Monroe 78-62 on Dec. 3.

