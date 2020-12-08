CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md.'s vaccine plan | US virus deaths hit grim record | Pfizer vaccine inches forward | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Louisiana-Lafayette tops LSU-Alexandria 90-75

Louisiana-Lafayette tops LSU-Alexandria 90-75

The Associated Press

December 8, 2020, 9:32 PM

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Cedric Russell scored 19 points as Louisiana-Lafayette defeated LSU-Alexandria 90-75 on Tuesday night.

Devin Butts added 18 points, and Dou Gueye and Mylik Wilson each had 15 for the Ragin’ Cajuns (3-1). Gueye also had 17 rebounds, while Wilson posted seven rebounds and six assists.

Jalen Perkins had 16 points for the Generals. Jakemin Abney added 12 points, and Joe Lewis had 10 points and seven rebounds.

