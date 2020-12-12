CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer vaccine gets emergency authorization | Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Md. official says more stimulus needed | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Louisiana-Lafayette defeats Louisiana Tech 61-56

Louisiana-Lafayette defeats Louisiana Tech 61-56

The Associated Press

December 12, 2020, 9:33 PM

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Cedric Russell had 25 points as Louisiana-Lafayette narrowly defeated Louisiana Tech 61-56 on Saturday night.

Mylik Wilson had 11 points for Louisiana-Lafayette (4-1), which earned its fourth straight victory. Isaiah Richards added eight rebounds. Theo Akwuba had 10 rebounds.

Kenneth Lofton, Jr. had 13 points for the Bulldogs (4-2). Amorie Archibald added 12 points. Kalob Ledoux had 11 points and six rebounds.

