Home » College Basketball » Louisiana-Lafayette beats LSU-Shreveport 84-73

Louisiana-Lafayette beats LSU-Shreveport 84-73

The Associated Press

December 5, 2020, 7:37 PM

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Theo Akwuba and Dou Gueye each had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Louisiana-Lafayette beat LSU-Shreveport 84-73 on Saturday.

Mylik Wilson had 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, and Brayan Au also scored 14 for Louisiana-Lafayette (2-1).

Kadavion Evans had 24 points and six rebounds for the Pilots.

