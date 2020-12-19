CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. begins giving vaccines | DC health workers can schedule vaccinations | Md. lawmakers to focus on eviction challenges
Home » College Basketball » Lottie scores 36 to…

Lottie scores 36 to lead Flagler over North Florida 73-66

The Associated Press

December 19, 2020, 7:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jaizec Lottie had 36 points as Flagler topped North Florida 73-66 on Saturday.

Lottie shot 9 for 11 from the foul line. He added seven rebounds for the Division II Saints, who earned their second Division I victory of the season. Flagler beat Central Michigan 92-73 on Dec. 2.

Jalen Barr had 10 points and 12 rebounds for Flagler, which snapped its four-game road losing streak.

Jose Placer scored a career-high 26 points for the Ospreys (1-8). Dorian James added 14 points and seven rebounds. He also had seven turnovers but only two assists. Jonathan Aybar had three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DARPA’s contribution to JADC2: ‘Mosaic’ warfare

Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief

House votes to override Trump's veto of defense bill

Here are some of the top IT, acquisition priorities for the incoming Biden administration

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up