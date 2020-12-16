CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
Home » College Basketball » Loewe scores 20 to…

Loewe scores 20 to lead William & Mary past Hampton 75-58

The Associated Press

December 16, 2020, 8:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Luke Loewe had 20 points as William & Mary defeated Hampton 75-58 on Wednesday night.

Quinn Blair had 14 points for William & Mary (2-1). Yuri Covington added 12 points. Mehkel Harvey had 10 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks.

Russell Dean had 18 points and eight assists for the Pirates (1-3). Marquis Godwin added 12 points. Dajour Dickens had 11 points, nine rebounds and six blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

NORAD tracks Santa's progress for 65th year

From JEDI to CIA to TIC: The stories that made 2020

House lawmakers sending clear message with FITARA 11 scorecard

From RPA to cybersecurity, CIOs overcame ever-changing challenges in 2020

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up