CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
Home » College Basketball » LIU Brooklyn looks to…

LIU Brooklyn looks to sweep Sacred Heart

The Associated Press

December 17, 2020, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Long Island-Brooklyn (1-0, 1-0) vs. Sacred Heart (0-2, 0-1)

William Pitt Center – West Gym, Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Island-Brooklyn goes for the season sweep over Sacred Heart after winning the previous matchup in Fairfield. The teams last met on Dec. 16, when the Sharks outshot Sacred Heart from the field 43.3 percent to 31 percent and had eight fewer turnovers en route to a 20-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: .ACCURATE AARON: Aaron Clarke has connected on 23.1 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 50 percent of his free throws this season.

LAST SEASON: These conference foes faced each other twice during the 2019-20 campaign, with Sacred Heart sweeping the season series.

DID YOU KNOW: .

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

NORAD tracks Santa's progress for 65th year

From JEDI to CIA to TIC: The stories that made 2020

From RPA to cybersecurity, CIOs overcame ever-changing challenges in 2020

Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up