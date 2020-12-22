CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips to help teens weather the pandemic | COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Littleson, Rollins lift Toledo over Northern Illinois 78-55

The Associated Press

December 22, 2020, 5:18 PM

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Spencer Littleson scored 18 points as Toledo rolled past Northern Illinois 78-55 on Tuesday.

Ryan Rollins had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Mattia Acunzo added 15 points and Marreon Jackson added 11 points for Toledo (7-3, 2-0 Mid-American Conference), which won its fourth straight game.

Trendon Hankerson had 16 points for the Huskies (1-6, 0-2). Tyler Cochran added 15 points and nine rebounds.

