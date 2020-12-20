Little Rock plays Missouri St.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
The Associated Press

December 20, 2020, 6:30 AM

Arkansas-Little Rock (4-2) vs. Missouri State (2-0)

JQH Arena, Springfield, Missouri; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas-Little Rock and Missouri State both look to put winning streaks together . Each team won at home in their last game. Missouri State earned a 94-67 win over Northwestern State on Saturday, while Arkansas-Little Rock emerged with a 78-50 blowout win over Champion Christian College on Friday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Arkansas-Little Rock’s Markquis Nowell, Ruot Monyyong and Ben Coupet Jr. have collectively accounted for 43 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 53 percent of all Trojans points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Nowell has accounted for 58 percent of all Arkansas-Little Rock field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 19 field goals and 33 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Missouri State is ranked second among MVC teams with an average of 83.5 points per game.

