Lipscomb battles Trevecca Nazarene

Trevecca Nazarene vs. Lipscomb (2-5) Allen Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Lipscomb Bisons are set…

Trevecca Nazarene vs. Lipscomb (2-5)

Allen Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Lipscomb Bisons are set to battle the Trojans of NAIA member Trevecca Nazarene. Lipscomb lost 81-71 loss at home to Belmont in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Ahsan Asadullah has averaged 14 points, seven rebounds and 4.9 assists this year for Lipscomb. Romeao Ferguson has paired with Asadullah with 11.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Ahsan Asadullah has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Lipscomb field goals over the last three games. The junior big man has accounted for 22 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

PREVIOUSLY: Lipscomb scored 96 and came away with a 24-point win over Trevecca Nazarene when these two teams faced off during the 2019-20 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Lipscomb went 3-8 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Bisons offense scored 66.5 points per matchup across those 11 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.