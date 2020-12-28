Lipscomb battles Freed-Hardeman

Freed-Hardeman vs. Lipscomb (4-5) Allen Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Lipscomb Bisons are set to…

Freed-Hardeman vs. Lipscomb (4-5)

Allen Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Lipscomb Bisons are set to battle the Lions of NAIA member Freed-Hardeman. Lipscomb is coming off a 97-60 win at home over Crowley’s Ridge College in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: Ahsan Asadullah has averaged 12.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists this year for Lipscomb. Complementing Asadullah is Romeao Ferguson, who is averaging 11.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.ACCURATE ALEXANDER: Jeremiah Alexander has connected on 25 percent of the four 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Lipscomb went 3-8 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Bisons scored 66.5 points per matchup across those 11 games.

