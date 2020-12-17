CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
Home » College Basketball » Liberty takes on Virginia-Wise

Liberty takes on Virginia-Wise

The Associated Press

December 17, 2020, 3:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Virginia-Wise vs. Liberty (7-3)

Liberty Arena, Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Liberty Flames will be taking on the Highland Cavaliers of NAIA member Virginia-Wise. Liberty is coming off a 91-38 home win over Carver College in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Darius McGhee has averaged 13.9 points and 4.2 rebounds this year for Liberty. Chris Parker is also a primary facilitator, with 8.9 points and 4.9 assists per game.DARIUS FROM DISTANCE: Through 10 games, Liberty’s Darius McGhee has connected on 37.3 percent of the 83 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 76.9 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Liberty went 12-1 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Flames put up 68.1 points per contest in those 13 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

House lawmakers sending clear message with FITARA 11 scorecard

Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote

Locality pay remains stable and GS system is still broken, says pay agent

NORAD tracks Santa's progress for 65th year

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up