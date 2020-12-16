CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
Liberty squares off against Carver College

The Associated Press

December 16, 2020, 8:00 PM

Carver College vs. Liberty (6-3)

Liberty Arena, Lynchburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Liberty Flames will be taking on the Cougars of Carver College. The freshman Bryson Scott has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 11 over his last five games. Darius McGhee, a junior, is averaging 12.8 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Liberty’s Chris Parker, Elijah Cuffee and Keegan McDowell have collectively scored 37 percent of the team’s points this season, including 36 percent of all Flames scoring over the last five games.SOLID SCOTT: Scott has connected on 27.3 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 11 over his last five games. He’s also converted 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Liberty went 12-1 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Flames offense put up 68.1 points per contest across those 13 games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

