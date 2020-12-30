CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Liberty, Lipscomb start conference play

Liberty, Lipscomb start conference play

The Associated Press

December 30, 2020, 3:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Liberty (8-3, 0-0) vs. Lipscomb (5-5, 0-0)

Allen Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty and Lipscomb meet in the first conference game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Liberty finished with 13 wins and three losses, while Lipscomb won nine games and lost seven.

SENIOR STUDS: Liberty’s Elijah Cuffee, Chris Parker and Keegan McDowell have collectively scored 34 percent of all Flames scoring this season, although that figure has decreased to 21 percent over the last five games.DOMINANT DARIUS: Darius McGhee has connected on 40.2 percent of the 92 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 21 over his last three games. He’s also made 76.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Lipscomb has scored 83.7 points per game and allowed 59 over a three-game home winning streak.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Flames have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Bisons. Lipscomb has 57 assists on 95 field goals (60 percent) over its previous three games while Liberty has assists on 65 of 99 field goals (65.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Liberty as a team has made 12.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is fourth-most among Division I teams. The Flames have averaged 14.7 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

DOJ investigators have mixed reviews of agency's COVID-19 response, IG says

GSA data skills catalog promotes ‘learning culture’ of Federal Data Strategy

Federal employees offer mixed projections on telework prospects post-pandemic

With 12 days until Inauguration Day, OPM announces temporary SES hiring freeze

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up