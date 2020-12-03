CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC update includes stimulus check, delayed HS sports | Md. couple on surviving 2020 | Latest test results
Levi lifts Texas Rio Grande Valley past Texas A&M-CC 62-59

The Associated Press

December 3, 2020, 1:30 AM

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Javon Levi had 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds as Texas Rio Grande Valley narrowly beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 62-59 on Wednesday night.

Sean Rhea had 18 points for Texas Rio Grande Valley (2-1).

Perry Francois had 15 points for the Islanders (1-3). Jordan Hairston added 14 points. Rasheed Browne had seven rebounds.

