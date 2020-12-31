Lee, Davidson visit VCU

Davidson (5-4, 1-1) vs. VCU (8-2, 1-0) Stuart Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two sophomore…

Davidson (5-4, 1-1) vs. VCU (8-2, 1-0)

Stuart Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two sophomore guards will be on display as Hyunjung Lee and Davidson will face Nah’Shon Hyland and VCU. Lee has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18 over his last five games. Hyland is averaging 19.6 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Davidson’s Lee, Kellan Grady and Carter Collins have combined to account for 67 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 72 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.LIKEABLE LEE: Lee has connected on 52.8 percent of the 53 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 17 of 29 over his last five games. He’s also made 90 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: VCU has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 81.4 points while giving up 60.8.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Rams have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Wildcats. VCU has an assist on 48 of 93 field goals (51.6 percent) across its past three outings while Davidson has assists on 40 of 78 field goals (51.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive VCU defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 25.9 percent of all possessions, the 20th-best rate among Division I teams. Davidson has a forced-turnover percentage of only 14.5 percent through nine games (ranking the Wildcats 326th).

