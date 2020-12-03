CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US virus deaths hit grim record | DC's concerns with limited vaccine doses | Dr. Fauci's advice | Latest test results
Ledoux carries Louisiana Tech past Louisiana-Monroe 78-62

The Associated Press

December 3, 2020, 10:39 PM

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Kalob Ledoux had 15 points to lead five Louisiana Tech players in double figures as the Bulldogs beat Louisiana-Monroe 78-62 on Thursday night.

Cobe Williams added 14 points, JaColby Pemberton chipped in 12, Amorie Archibald scored 11 and Kenneth Lofton Jr. had 10 for Louisiana Tech (3-0).

Russell Harrison had 15 points for the Warhawks (0-1). Josh Nicholas and Marco Morency each had 10 points.

___

___

