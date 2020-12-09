CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What's happening on Capitol Hill? | Staff vaccinations at Children's National | Latest test results
Ledoux carries Louisiana Tech over SE Louisiana 78-69

The Associated Press

December 9, 2020, 9:44 PM

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Kalob Ledoux had 24 points as Louisiana Tech defeated Southeastern Louisiana 78-69 on Wednesday night.

Amorie Archibald had 16 points for Louisiana Tech (4-1), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Isaiah Crawford added 10 points and JaColby Pemberton had seven rebounds.

Pape Diop had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Lions (1-5). Gus Okafor added 14 points. Keon Clergeot had six rebounds, seven turnovers and three assists.

