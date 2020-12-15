HOLIDAY NEWS: Track Santa | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | How to fight gift card scams | Local holiday happenings | Grocery stores: What's opened? Closed?
Home » College Basketball » Ledoux, Bass carry Louisiana…

Ledoux, Bass carry Louisiana Tech over Jackson St. 85-58

The Associated Press

December 15, 2020, 9:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Kalob Ledoux had 17 points as Louisiana Tech routed Jackson State 85-58 on Tuesday night. Jace Bass added 16 points for the Bulldogs, and Andrew Gordon chipped in 9 points.

Jayveous McKinnis had 14 points for the Tigers (0-3). Tristan Jarrett added 12 points. Jonas James had 12 points.

Louisiana Tech (5-2) will pursue its sixth consecutive home victory on Saturday when the team hosts Lamar. Jackson State plays Bradley on the road on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump

2021 spending bill: Cyber, federal buildings are winners, IT modernization is a loser

From JEDI to CIA to TIC: The stories that made 2020

From RPA to cybersecurity, CIOs overcame ever-changing challenges in 2020

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up