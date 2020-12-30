CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Late shot helps La…

Late shot helps La Salle get first win at Dayton in 21 years

The Associated Press

December 30, 2020, 11:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Clifton Moore hit an 18-foot jump shot with 2.5 seconds remaining to push La Salle to a 67-65 victory over Dayton on Wednesday night.

The win was the first for the Explorers over Dayton at UD Arena in 21 years (February 27, 1999) and snapped the Flyers’ 20-game Atlantic Coast Conference winning streak.

With the game tied at 65-all, sophomore Ayinde Hikim drove the lane and passed to Moore on the left wing. Moore took one dribble and hit the game winner. The Explorers then stole the ensuing inbounds.

Sherif Kenney had 14 points off the bench to lead La Salle (4-5, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). Jack Clark had 12 points and Jhamir Brickus added 11. Moore had nine points and 10 rebounds.

Mustapha Amzil had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Flyers (4-2, 0-1). Jalen Crutcher added 19 points and six rebounds. Rodney Chatman had seven assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DOJ investigators have mixed reviews of agency's COVID-19 response, IG says

Federal employees offer mixed projections on telework prospects post-pandemic

Repaying your 2020 deferred taxes: What you need to know

With 12 days until Inauguration Day, OPM announces temporary SES hiring freeze

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up