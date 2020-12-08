CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md.'s vaccine plan | US virus deaths hit grim record | Pfizer vaccine inches forward | Latest test results
Late basket by Cole leads St. John’s past Rider

The Associated Press

December 8, 2020, 9:42 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Vince Cole scored 26 points and Julian Champagnie had 18 points and 10 rebounds to help St. John’s beat Rider 82-79 on Tuesday night.

Marcellus Earlington added 16 points and Posh Alexander had eight assists for St. John’s (5-1).

Rodney Henderson Jr. had 20 points for the Broncs (0-2). Dwight Murray Jr. added 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Allen Powell had 17 points.

