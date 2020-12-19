CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. begins giving vaccines | DC health workers can schedule vaccinations | Md. lawmakers to focus on eviction challenges
LaRavia scores 27 to lift Indiana St. past Ball St. 67-57

The Associated Press

December 19, 2020, 3:54 PM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Jake LaRavia had a career-high 27 points as Indiana State got past Ball St. 67-57 on Saturday.

LaRavia made 13 of 14 free throws.

Tyreke Key had 12 points for Indiana State (2-2). Randy Miller Jr. added 10 points. Cooper Neese had seven rebounds.

Ishmael El-Amin had 18 points for the Cardinals (3-3). K.J. Walton added 13 points and six rebounds. Jalen Windham had 10 points.

Indiana State plays Southeast Missouri at home on Tuesday. Ball St. plays Western Michigan on the road on Tuesday.

