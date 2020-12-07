Lamar hopes to end skid vs La.-Monroe

Lamar (0-4) vs. Louisiana-Monroe (1-1) Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe, Louisiana; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lamar looks to end its…

Lamar (0-4) vs. Louisiana-Monroe (1-1)

Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe, Louisiana; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar looks to end its four-game losing streak as it battles Louisiana-Monroe. Lamar is looking to break its current four-game losing streak. Louisiana-Monroe is coming off a 92-83 overtime win over Northwestern State on Sunday.

STEPPING UP: Louisiana-Monroe’s Russell Harrison has averaged 14.5 points, six rebounds and 2.5 steals while Koreem Ozier has put up 12.5 points and 5.5 rebounds. For the Cardinals, Anderson Kopp has averaged 16.3 points while Avery Sullivan has put up 11 points and eight rebounds.ACCURATE ANDERSON: Kopp has connected on 29.2 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 19 over the last three games. He’s also converted 78.3 percent of his free throws this season.

COLD SPELL: Lamar has lost its last three road games, scoring 48.7 points, while allowing 71.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The diligent Louisiana-Monroe offense has turned the ball over on just 13.5 percent of its possessions, the 22nd-lowest mark in all of Division I. 24.5 percent of all Lamar possessions have resulted in a turnover.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.