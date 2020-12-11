CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Lairy lifts Miami (Ohio) over Mount St. Joseph 79-64

The Associated Press

December 11, 2020, 10:44 PM

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Mekhi Lairy tied his career high with 21 points as Miami (Ohio) topped Mount St. Joseph 79-64 on Friday.

Isaiah Coleman-Lands had 19 points for Miami (Ohio) (3-1). Dae Dae Grant added 11 points. James Beck had 10 rebounds.

Devin Young had 23 points and six assists for the Lions. David Luers added 13 points. Tanner Clos had 11 points.

