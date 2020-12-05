CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » La.-Lafeyette battles LSU-Shreveport

La.-Lafeyette battles LSU-Shreveport

The Associated Press

December 5, 2020, 3:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LSU-Shreveport vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (1-1)

Cajun Dome, Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns are set to battle the Pilots of NAIA program LSU-Shreveport. Louisiana-Lafayette is coming off a 66-63 win at New Orleans in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Theo Akwuba has averaged 19 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks this year for Louisiana-Lafayette. Complementing Akwuba is Cedric Russell, who is averaging 19 points per game.AWESOME AKWUBA: In two appearances this season, Louisiana-Lafayette’s Theo Akwuba has shot 83.3 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana-Lafayette went 4-6 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Ragin’ Cajuns offense put up 73.1 points per matchup in those 10 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

DoD says it's ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine in next three weeks

Pentagon ready to name first 15 'pathfinder' contracts for CMMC

Congress will let federal employees carry over more annual leave into 2021

Senators worried new VA accountability office appointment poses conflict of interest

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up