Kuhse lifts Saint Mary’s (Cal) past Eastern Washington 80-75

The Associated Press

December 16, 2020, 12:54 AM

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Tommy Kuhse had a career-high 34 points as Saint Mary’s extended its win streak to seven games, narrowly defeating Eastern Washington 80-75 on Tuesday night.

Matthias Tass had 10 points and four blocks for Saint Mary’s (7-1). Kyle Bowen added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Tyler Robertson had 17 points for the Eagles (1-4). Tanner Groves added 17 points and seven rebounds. Jacob Davison had 15 points.

