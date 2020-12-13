HOLIDAY NEWS: Limit celebrations to immediate family | Krampus in DC | Why gifts are arriving late | Christmas displays in Va.
Koroma scores 19 to carry Cal Poly over San Jose St. 75-71

The Associated Press

December 13, 2020, 6:44 PM

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Alimamy Koroma had 19 points off the bench to lead Cal Poly to a 75-71 win over San Jose State on Sunday.

Koroma hit 9 of 10 free throws. He added seven rebounds and three blocks.

Brantly Stevenson had 17 points and eight rebounds for Cal Poly (2-2). Keith Smith added 13 points. Dyson Koehler had eight rebounds.

Richard Washington had 24 points for the Spartans (1-2). Seneca Knight added 18 points and seven rebounds. Ralph Agee had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Omari Moore, who was second on the Spartans in scoring entering the contest with 17 points per game, shot only 17% in the game (1 of 6).

