Kirk scores 14 to carry Illinois-Chicago past Valpo 66-50

The Associated Press

December 1, 2020, 9:38 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Teyvion Kirk had 14 points and 14 assists off the bench to carry Illinois-Chicago to a 66-50 win over Valparaiso on Tuesday night.

Braelen Bridges added 12 points, Brian Taylor scored 11, and RayQuawndis Mitchell had 10 for Illinois-Chicago (3-0).

Donovan Clay had 12 points for the Crusaders (0-2). Ben Krikke added 11 points, and Nick Robinson had six rebounds. Mileek McMillan, who scored 18 points in an opening loss to Vanderbilt, finished with two points.

