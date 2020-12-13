HOLIDAY NEWS: Limit celebrations to immediate family | Krampus in DC | Why gifts are arriving late | Christmas displays in Va.
Kinsey scores 28 to carry Marshall over Ohio 81-67

The Associated Press

December 13, 2020, 4:17 PM

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Taevion Kinsey had 28 points as Marshall topped Ohio 81-67 on Sunday.

Kinsey hit 10 of 13 shots.

Jarrod West had 14 points for Marshall (4-0). Mikel Beyers added 13 points.

Dwight Wilson III had 24 points for the Bobcats (4-2). Jason Preston added 19 points.

