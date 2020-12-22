CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips to help teens weather the pandemic | COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Kinsey lifts Marshall past UNC-Asheville 88-67

The Associated Press

December 22, 2020, 8:04 PM

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Taevion Kinsey scored 26 points and Mikel Beyers added 20 as Marshall romped past UNC-Asheville 88-67 on Tuesday night.

Jarrod West had 12 points and Obinna Anochili-Killen added 10 for Marshall (6-1).

Tajion Jones had 18 points for the Bulldogs (3-4). Trent Stephney added 12 points and Coty Jude had 11.

