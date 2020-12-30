CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Colo. guardsman has 1st reported US case of new virus strain | Anne Arundel Co. reverses indoor dining ban | UK OKs AstraZeneca vaccine
Home » College Basketball » King scores 22 to…

King scores 22 to lift E. Kentucky past E. Illinois 69-61

The Associated Press

December 30, 2020, 11:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Tre King had 22 points and 12 rebounds as Eastern Kentucky defeated Eastern Illinois 69-61 on Wednesday night.

Wendell Green Jr. had five steals for Eastern Kentucky (8-2, 2-1 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Curt Lewis added six rebounds. Tariq Balogun had two points and five blocks.

George Dixon had 12 points and 15 rebounds for the Panthers (3-5, 0-1). Sammy Friday IV added eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

These are the pay and benefits that will expire without an NDAA

USPS, stretched to its limits in 2020, sees 'light at the end of tunnel' in new year

Here's where military housing allowances are rising, falling the most in 2021

DARPA’s contribution to JADC2: ‘Mosaic’ warfare

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up