HOLIDAY NEWS: Celebrate safer amid pandemic | Christmas weather in DC region | Post offices see rush of shippers | Christmas displays in Northern Va.
Home » College Basketball » Key, LaRavia carry Indiana…

Key, LaRavia carry Indiana State over SE Missouri 72-66

The Associated Press

December 22, 2020, 4:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Tyreke Key had 18 points as Indiana State beat Southeast Missouri 72-66 on Tuesday.

Jake LaRavia added 15 points for the Sycamores (3-2), and Tre Williams chipped in 11 points.

Chris Harris had 16 points and six rebounds for the Redhawks (2-5), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Dylan Branson added 12 points and Nolan Taylor had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

2021 spending bill: Cyber, federal buildings are winners, IT modernization is a loser

How SolarWinds could've been prevented

$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump

Omnibus endorses 1% federal pay raise, gives feds more time to repay deferred payroll taxes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up