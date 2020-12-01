CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Kensmil lifts Stephen F. Austin over LeTourneau 102-57

The Associated Press

December 1, 2020, 10:11 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Gavin Kensmil tied his career high with 23 points as Stephen F. Austin romped past LeTourneau 102-57 on Tuesday night.

Kensmil hit 11 of 14 shots and grabbed seven rebounds.

David Kachelries had 17 points for Stephen F. Austin (1-0). DeAndre Heckard added 15 points and Roti Ware had 13 points.

John Argue had nine points, seven rebounds and four steals for the Yellow Jackets.

