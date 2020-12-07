CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | 5 DC Fire EMS members to receive first vaccines | Latest test results
Kansas State takes on Fort Hays State

The Associated Press

December 7, 2020, 3:30 PM

Fort Hays State vs. Kansas State (1-3)

Fred Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas State Wildcats will be taking on the Tigers of Division II Fort Hays State. Kansas State lost 68-58 loss at home against UNLV in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Mike McGuirl has averaged 13.5 points to lead the way for the Wildcats. Complementing McGuirl is Nijel Pack, who is averaging 11 points and four assists per game.MIGHTY MIKE: Through four games, Kansas State’s Mike McGuirl has connected on 37.5 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 81.8 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Kansas State went 7-6 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Wildcats offense put up 67.3 points per matchup in those 13 games.

