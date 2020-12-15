CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor among first to get vaccinated | Va. to send DC extra vaccine doses | Latest test results
Kansas City takes on Spurgeon College

The Associated Press

December 15, 2020, 10:01 AM

Spurgeon College vs. Kansas City (2-4)

Swinney Recreation Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Roos will be taking on the Knights of NAIA member Spurgeon College. Kansas City lost 64-57 on the road against Toledo in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Brandon McKissic has averaged 15.4 points this year for Kansas City. Josiah Allick has paired with McKissic with 12.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.BRANDON BEYOND THE ARC: Through five games, Kansas City’s Brandon McKissic has connected on 47.1 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 58.3 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Kansas City went 5-7 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Roos offense put up 63.9 points per matchup across those 12 games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

