K-State dominates No. 22 South Dakota women in 62-53 win

The Associated Press

December 10, 2020, 9:55 PM

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Ayoka Lee scored 18 points with nine rebounds and Kansas State took control early in a 62-53 win over No. 22 South Dakota State on Thursday night.

Lee’s layup with 7:13 left in the first quarter broke a 6-all tie and the Wildcats (3-2) took control from there. Kansas State went on to outscore the Jackrabbits 12-1 and led 20-7 after the first.

South Dakota State shot 2 of 13 — including 2 of 10 from 3-point range in the first quarter — and Kansas State led by double figures until Myah Selland’s 3-pointer with 1:58 remaining reduced the Jackrabbits’ deficit to 60-51.

Lee finished 7-for-10 shooting. Christianna Carr scored 12 points and Rachel Ranke 10 for Kansas State. The Jayhawks had a 45-29 rebounding advantage.

Selland led South Dakota State (3-1) with 15 points and Paiton Burckhard had 12. Lindsey Theuninck collected five of the Jackrabbits’ 15 steals.

Kansas State moved its record to 6-0 all-time against the Jackrabbits and 43-5 against Summit League members.

