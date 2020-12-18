CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump signs COVID relief measure | Fairfax Co. health officials get vaccinated | Virus deaths at Va. prisons
Home » College Basketball » Junior Joseph, Ross lift…

Junior Joseph, Ross lift Iona over Rider 70-56

The Associated Press

December 18, 2020, 10:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Nelly Junior Joseph scored 19 points as Iona defeated Rider 70-56 on Friday night. Isaiah Ross added 18 points for the Gaels, while Asante Gist chipped in 17.

Dylan van Eyck had 10 rebounds, six assists and three blocks for Iona (3-3, 2-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Broncs (1-4, 1-2). Rodney Henderson Jr. added 13 points. Dwight Murray Jr. had six rebounds and six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote

Five experts offer IT, acquisition advice to the incoming Biden administration

The federal government has some big decisions to make about real estate

Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up