CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC update includes stimulus check, delayed HS sports | Md. couple on surviving 2020 | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » JSU squares up against FIU

JSU squares up against FIU

The Associated Press

December 3, 2020, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Jacksonville State (3-1) vs. Florida International (3-0)

Ocean Bank Convocation Center, Miami; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State and Florida International both look to put winning streaks together . Jacksonville State won easily 85-66 over Mobile on Monday. Florida International is coming off a 96-76 home win over Central Michigan on Tuesday.

TEAM LEADERS: The dynamic Antonio Daye, Jr. is putting up 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and five assists to lead the way for the Panthers. Radshad Davis has paired with Daye, and is putting up 15.7 points, seven rebounds and 2.7 steals per game. The Gamecocks have been led by Darian Adams, who is averaging 13 points.ACCURATE ADAMS: Adams has connected on 33.3 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 22 over the last three games. He’s also made 60 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Florida International has scored 87.7 points per game and allowed 77.3 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida International as a collective unit has made 14 3-pointers per game this season, which is third-best among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Congress will take up one-week stop-gap to keep government running through Dec. 18

Congress abolishes DoD's top management position without settling on alternative

Here's what's inside the finished 2021 defense authorization bill

Congress will let federal employees carry over more annual leave into 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up