CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What's happening on Capitol Hill? | DC eases limits on religious gatherings | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » JSU squares off against…

JSU squares off against Georgia Southwestern

The Associated Press

December 17, 2020, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Georgia Southwestern vs. Jacksonville State (5-2)

Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville, Alabama; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Jacksonville State Gamecocks are set to battle the Hurricanes of Division II Georgia Southwestern. Jacksonville State is coming off a 74-50 home win over Tennessee Tech in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Jacksonville State’s Darian Adams, Kayne Henry and Brandon Huffman have collectively scored 40 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 42 percent of all Gamecocks scoring over the last five games.DARIAN FROM DEEP: Through seven games, Jacksonville State’s Darian Adams has connected on 37.2 percent of the 43 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 59.3 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Jacksonville State went 3-8 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Gamecocks offense scored 65.2 points per contest across those 11 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

ODNI asks White House to undo ‘overcomplicated’ system for sensitive records

Growing number of vendors decry hardline GSA is taking on schedule pricing

GSA’s Murphy opens up about her ascertainment decision, 3 years of successes, challenges

Pentagon announces seven procurements to test out new CMMC process

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up