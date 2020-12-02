CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC update includes stimulus check, delayed HS sports | Md. couple on surviving 2020 | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Jones, Wilson help No.…

Jones, Wilson help No. 12 Texas A&M women beat Lamar 80-63

The Associated Press

December 2, 2020, 6:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — N’dea Jones had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Aaliyah Wilson added 14 points and 10 boards, and No. 12 Texas A&M beat Lamar 80-63 on Wednesday.

Jones has reached double figures in both scoring and rebounding in every game this season. Jordan Nixon added eight points, a career-high 10 assists and three steals for Texas A&M (3-0).

The Aggies, who never trailed, scored the final seven first-half points and opened the third quarter with a 12-3 spurt to make it 50-34. Lamar (0-4) trailed by double figures the rest of the way. Wilson scored eight of Texas A&M’s 28 points in the third quarter as the Aggies shot 13 of 22 (59%) from the field and scored eight second-chance points off six offensive rebounds.

Angel Hastings scored 18 points and Jayden Pimentel 10 for the Cardinals.

Texas A&M, which beat Lamar 77-61 in the season opener on Nov. 25, had 23 assists on 29 made field goal and shot 50% overall.

Lamar coach Aqua Franklin was a four-year (2004-08) letter winner at A&M. She was inducted into the Texas A&M Hall of Fame in 2018, and is one of the greatest players in program history.

___

For more women’s basketball stories: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD efforts to improve software acquisition hampered by gaps in understanding workforce

Congress will let federal employees carry over more annual leave into 2021

COVID-19 created huge demand for data, but USDA came prepared

Senators raise concerns with VA transition activities, personnel moves

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up