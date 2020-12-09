CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What's happening on Capitol Hill? | Staff vaccinations at Children's National | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Jones scores 33 to…

Jones scores 33 to lead Southern Utah past Utah Valley 81-71

The Associated Press

December 9, 2020, 10:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OREM, Utah (AP) — Tevian Jones had a career-high 33 points as Southern Utah topped Utah Valley 81-71 on Wednesday night.

Jones made 8 of 10 from the free-throw line.

Maizen Fausett had 19 points for Southern Utah (4-1), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Harrison Butler added 10 points and Dre Marin had six rebounds.

Fardaws Aimaq had 20 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks for the Wolverines (2-2). Jordan Brinson added 18 points. Trey Woodbury had 15 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Who stays and who goes during a RIF? OPM wants to change the rules for retaining employees

Growing number of vendors decry hardline GSA is taking on schedule pricing

Air Force cuts number of occupations available for reenlistment bonuses as retention flourishes

GSA’s Murphy opens up about her ascertainment decision, 3 years of successes, challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up