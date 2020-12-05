CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Jones scores 24 to carry UNC-Asheville over SC State 77-56

The Associated Press

December 5, 2020, 6:46 PM

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Tajion Jones had 24 points as UNC-Asheville rolled past South Carolina State 77-56 on Saturday.

Evan Clayborne added a career-high 15 points plus three blocks for UNC-Asheville (1-2). Trent Stephney added six assists.

Floyd Rideau,Jr. had 15 points for South Carolina State (0-4) and Themus Fulks added 12 points and six assists.

