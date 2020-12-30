CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Jones scores 23 to…

Jones scores 23 to lift UNC Asheville past Longwood 80-73

The Associated Press

December 30, 2020, 6:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Tajion Jones had 23 points as UNC Asheville defeated Longwood 80-73 on Wednesday.

LJ Thorpe had 18 points and five assists for UNC Asheville (4-4, 3-0 Big South Conference). Evan Clayborne added 12 points and nine rebounds. Lavar Batts Jr. had eight assists. Trent Stephney, whose 10 points per game heading into the contest was second on the Bulldogs, was held to three points.

DeShaun Wade had 19 points for the Lancers (1-8, 0-3), who have now lost five straight games. Christian Wilson added 15 points and Heru Bligen had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DOJ investigators have mixed reviews of agency's COVID-19 response, IG says

Federal employees offer mixed projections on telework prospects post-pandemic

Repaying your 2020 deferred taxes: What you need to know

With 12 days until Inauguration Day, OPM announces temporary SES hiring freeze

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up