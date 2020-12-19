CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. begins giving vaccines | DC health workers can schedule vaccinations | Md. lawmakers to focus on eviction challenges
Home » College Basketball » Jones scores 21 to…

Jones scores 21 to carry S. Utah past Bethesda 98-64

The Associated Press

December 19, 2020, 12:18 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Tevian Jones had 21 points and 12 rebounds as Southern Utah rolled past Bethesda 98-64 on Friday night.

John Knight III had 11 points for Southern Utah (6-1), which won its sixth consecutive game. Nick Fleming added 10 points. Harrison Butler had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Steve Wooten had 34 points and 11 rebounds for the Flames, who have now lost seven games in a row to start the season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Creative, responsive, agile underscored federal IT, procurement in 2020

From JEDI to CIA to TIC: The stories that made 2020

The federal government has some big decisions to make about real estate

House votes to override Trump's veto of defense bill

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up