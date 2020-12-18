CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump signs COVID relief measure | Fairfax Co. health officials get vaccinated | Virus deaths at Va. prisons
Jones scores 16 to lead NC A&T over Greensboro 91-45

The Associated Press

December 18, 2020, 5:37 PM

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Tyler Jones had 16 points off the bench to carry NC A&T to a 91-45 win over Greensboro on Friday.

Quentin Jones had 14 points for NC A&T (3-7), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Milton Matthews added 10 points. Jeremy Robinson had eight rebounds.

Kwe Parker, the Aggies’ second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 9.0 points per game, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6).

NC A&T posted a season-high 23 assists. Meanwhile, the Pride’s 22.5 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a NC A&T opponent this season.

NC A&T scored 42 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Matthew Brown had 14 points for the Pride, who have now lost four straight games.

NC A&T takes on Charlotte on the road on Saturday.

