CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
Home » College Basketball » Jones leads Coastal Carolina…

Jones leads Coastal Carolina over Delaware State 99-73

The Associated Press

December 17, 2020, 9:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — DeVante’ Jones had a career-high 33 points as Coastal Carolina easily beat Delaware State 99-73 on Thursday night.

Jones shot 12 for 13 from the foul line. He added seven rebounds and six steals.

Deanthony Tipler had 21 points for Coastal Carolina (5-1). Essam Mostafa added 15 points and 12 rebounds. Ebrima Dibba had seven assists.

Pinky Wiley had 19 points for the Hornets (0-2). Omari Peek-Green added 14 points. Martez Robinson had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

House lawmakers sending clear message with FITARA 11 scorecard

Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote

From RPA to cybersecurity, CIOs overcame ever-changing challenges in 2020

$2.3T omnibus, COVID-19 relief package shows signs agencies learned a thing or two during initial pandemic response

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up